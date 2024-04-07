One on One with Governor Abbott - What's Your Point?

OTHER STORIES THIS WEEK

- Filling Houston';s budget holes

- Firefighter agreement likely to cost the city $1 billion, when all is said and done

- Biden draws a line in the sand for Israel

- U.S. Senate candidate Colin Allred 2-sided TikTok

The profile of Texas Governor Greg Abbott has never been higher.

Elected in resounding fashion to his third term. the 66-year-old Republican has waged a largely successful scorched earth public relations offensive against President Joe Biden’s open border policy....and now appears poised to reverse a key legislative setback - by knocking out, via the ballot box, opponents of his signature "school choice" initiative.