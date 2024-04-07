Expand / Collapse search

One on One with Governor Abbott - What's Your Point?

Published  April 7, 2024 12:17pm CDT
Would Gov. Abbott serve in the Trump Administration?

After years of pushing back against the Biden Administration's border policy, the national profile of Governor Abbott has grown.

Elected in resounding fashion to his third term.  the 66-year-old Republican has waged a largely successful scorched earth public relations offensive against President Joe Biden’s open border policy....and now appears poised to reverse a key legislative setback - by knocking out, via the ballot box, opponents of his signature "school choice" initiative.

Texas governor champions school choice

Texas Governor Greg Abbott discusses his unwavering commitment to school choice, marking it as one of his most significant legislative priorities.