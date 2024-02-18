"No one's above the law and that includes Ken Paxton"- What's Your Point?
HOUSTON - WATCH MORE What's Your Point?
After eight long years of delay, the state's "top cop" Ken Paxton is moving rapidly toward trial for alleged securities fraud.
A "reckoning" not by a highly partisan, politically motivated gaggle of state senators - but rather by an actual jury of his Texas peers. Right here in Harris County.
Friday, Judge Andrea Beal rejected Paxton’s claim that his right to a speedy trial had been violated.
For those who may have forgotten, the Attorney General is accused of recruiting investors for a technology company without disclosing to prospects that he was paid to do so.