"No one's above the law and that includes Ken Paxton"- What's Your Point?

By
Published 
Texas AG Ken Paxton faces trial after 8-year delay

Texas's top cop, Ken Paxton, is finally heading to trial for alleged securities fraud.

 A "reckoning" not by a highly partisan, politically motivated gaggle of state senators - but rather by an actual jury of his Texas peers. Right here in Harris County.

 Friday, Judge Andrea Beal rejected Paxton’s claim that his right to a speedy trial had been violated.

For those who may have forgotten, the Attorney General is accused of recruiting investors for a technology company without disclosing to prospects that he was paid to do so. 