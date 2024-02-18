"No one's above the law and that includes Ken Paxton"- What's Your Point?

"No one is above the law, and that includes Ken Paxton." — Brian Wice, prosecuting attorney

"It's been eight years. He's been re-elected. He's been acquitted in the Senate. Apparently, this guy is above the law and the law isn't interested in doing anything to him." — Marcus Davis, What's Your Point panelist

After eight long years of delay, the state's "top cop" Ken Paxton is moving rapidly toward trial for alleged securities fraud.

A "reckoning" not by a highly partisan, politically motivated gaggle of state senators - but rather by an actual jury of his Texas peers. Right here in Harris County.

Friday, Judge Andrea Beal rejected Paxton’s claim that his right to a speedy trial had been violated.

For those who may have forgotten, the Attorney General is accused of recruiting investors for a technology company without disclosing to prospects that he was paid to do so.