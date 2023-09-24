"No consequences" 6,000 illegal crossings in 48 hours - What's Your Point?

"They cross here the word gets out, back in their countries and they keep coming. Why? Because there is no consequence to coming in here illegally" — Mayor Rolando Salinas, Eagle Pass, Texas

A somber, bottom-line assessment from Rolando Salinas, mayor of Eagle Pass - one of several Texas border communities inundated by a new surge of uninvited immigrants.

This past week Eagle Pass saw 6,000 crossings in a 48-hour period.

On Monday alone - border patrol announced more than 8,000 arrests and there are multiple reports that very large groups are heading to the Rio Grande.

Is it unfair for me to say it appears President Biden simply does not care?