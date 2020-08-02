New guidelines for return to the classroom - What's Your Point?

The Texas Education Agency says school districts must be prepared to welcome students back to campus eight weeks into the fall semester or risk losing vital funding. House Public Education Chairman Dan Huberty tells FOX 26, there is no quota and each district will be left to decide how many or how few students can return to actual classrooms. Well-known educational advocate Dr. Bob Sanborn believes no one should return until infection rates substantially diminish and then, with major emphasis on a very specific student population.



This week's What's Your Point panel Wayne Dolcefino, media consultant, Charles Blain, Urban Reform, Carmen Roe, Houston attorney, FOX 26 legal analyst, Tomaro Bell, Houston Super Neighborhood leader, Raj Salhotra, Momentum Education, discuss the plans to return students to the classroom.

