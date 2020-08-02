Expand / Collapse search

New guidelines for return to the classroom - What's Your Point?

By
Published 
What's Your Point?
FOX 26 Houston

HOUSTON - The Texas Education Agency says school districts must be prepared to welcome students back to campus eight weeks into the fall semester or risk losing vital funding. House Public Education Chairman Dan Huberty tells FOX 26, there is no quota and each district will be left to decide how many or how few students can return to actual classrooms. Well-known educational advocate Dr. Bob Sanborn believes no one should return until infection rates substantially diminish and then, with major emphasis on a very specific student population.
 

Dr. Robert Sanborn talks about the return to school

Dr. Robert Sanborn, President/CEO of Children at Risk talks with Greg Groogan about the need to return to school and what's best for students at different stages in their education.

This week's What's Your Point panel Wayne Dolcefino, media consultant, Charles Blain, Urban Reform, Carmen Roe, Houston attorney, FOX 26 legal analyst, Tomaro Bell, Houston Super Neighborhood leader, Raj Salhotra, Momentum Education, discuss the plans to return students to the classroom.

Return to the classroom

The WYP panel talks about Texas and local mandates for students to return to the classroom and the role of virtual classes moving forward during the pandemic

How Houston area school districts plan to reopen for 2020-21 school year