Meet the candidates for the December 14 Houston city council district seats

article

District A has a population of 288,300, 52% of the district is Hispanic with 65% of the citizens being between 18-64 years old. The median household income is $55,000. Brenda Stardig is the current city councilmember representing District A. On the runoff ballot: Amy Peck George Zoes

Greg Groogan talks one on one with Amy Peck about the district, flooding, property taxes and why she believes she is the best candidate for the position. FOX 26 did contact George Zoes for an interview but he was unable to be present at the session.

District C, has a population of 208,000 73% of the citizens are 18- 64 years old. The median household income is $97,300. Ellen Cohen in the current city councilmember representing District C. On the runoff ballot: Abbie Kamin Shelley Kennedy

Greg Groogan talks one on one with Abbie Kamin and Shelley Kennedy about the district, flooding, property taxes, and first responders.

Advertisement

District D, has a population of 203,700, 53% of the district is black, 66% of the citizens are between 18-64 years old. The median household income is $49,000. Dwight Boykins is the current city councilmember representing District D. On the runoff ballot: Carolyn Evans-Shabazz Brad "Scarface" Jordan

Greg Groogan talks one on one with Carolyn Evans- Shabazz about the district, flooding, property taxes and why she believes she is the best candidate for the position. FOX 26 did contact Brad Jordan about being a part of this series, but received no response.

District F has a population of 228,000, the district is fairly balanced 17% white, 18% Asian, 24% Black and 39% Hispanic, 67% of the citizens are between 18-64 years old. The median household income is $52,000. 60% of the district speak a language other than English at home, Currently, Steve Le represents District F on city council, On the runoff ballot: Tiffany Thomas Van Huynh

Greg Groogan talks one on one with Tiffany Thomas and Van Huynh about the district, flooding, property taxes, and first responders.

District H has a population of 159,000, the district is 76% Hispanic. 64% of the citizens are between 18-64 years old. The median income is $48,000. 66% of the district speak a language other than English at home. Karla Cisneros is the current city councilmember representing District H. On the runoff ballot: Karla Cisneros Isabel Longoria

Greg Groogan talks one on one with each of the candidates in the hot seat, Karla CIsneros and Isabel Longoria.

District J has a population of 175,000, the district is 66% Hispanic, 64% of the citizens are between 18-64 years old. The median household income is 34,400. 75% of the district speaks a language other than English at home. Mike Laster is the current city councilmember representing District J.

On the runoff ballot: Edward Pollard Sandra Rodriguez

Greg Groogan talks one on one with Edward Pollard and Sandra Rodriguez about the district, flooding, property taxes, and first responders.