Large truck hits Houston Ave bridge over Katy Freeway (again)

The Brief Officials say an oversized vehicle struck the Houston Avenue bridge while going east on I-10. All lanes are blocked off for cleanup and inspection. The Houston Avenue bridge has a history of being hit by large trucks.



Traffic is being impacted on the Katy Freeway after a large truck has once again struck the Houston Avenue bridge.

I-10, Houston Avenue traffic

(Photo credit: Texas Department of Transportation - HOU District)

What we know:

Harris County Lieutenant Terry Garza says an oversized vehicle struck the Houston Avenue bridge while going east on I-10.

The Texas Departement of Transportation (TxDOT) says the freeway is closed off in the area as crews clean up the crash and inspect the bridge.

What we don't know:

There is no estimate on when all lanes will reopen.

There is no information on the extent of the damage done to the bridge.

‘This continues to happen’

Dig deeper:

TxDOT confirmed the Houston Avenue bridge has a history of strikes from oversized trucks.

According to TxDOT, many oversized loads travel without the required permits or ignore approved routes in favor of shortcuts. The agency says to alleviate this, the area is equipped with three oversized load detection systems, both Eastbound and Westbound, and advanced warning signage. When an oversized load is detected, the system activates flashing warning signs to alert the drivers of the need to exit.

Featured article

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez also emphasized how often the bridge is hit by an override vehicle.

"A reminder for commercial drivers to know their vehicle height and remain alert to posted clearances."