4 Houston rideshare drivers accused of violent sexual assaults; FBI seeking more victims

FBI Houston announced four men in the Houston-area have been charged for allegedly disguising themselves as rideshare drivers to commit violent crimes.

Houston rideshare drivers accused of assault (Photo credit: FBI Houston)

What we know:

The following suspects are "charged with kidnapping victims and exploiting them for the purpose of sexual gratification":

Barney Flores, 35 years old, from Tomball

Cesar Martell, 32, Humble

Janake Manatunga, 57, Conroe

Abdou Mbacke, 42, last known to live in The Woodlands

Authorities say they're still looking for Mbacke.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), the suspects either drove their victims to places other than where they requested, or stopped the victims from leaving the vehicle.

All the suspects reportedly worked with a rideshare company for years, but the company deleted their driver accounts after their assault incidents were reported.

The DOJ says Martell is accused of two sexual assault incidents where he allegedly strangled his victims.

Montgomery County authorities reported on Manatunga's arrest in April 2025. His arrest happened after a reported incident involving a woman in The Woodlands.

What we don't know:

No other details about the suspects' assault cases are available at this time.

What you can do:

If you believe you are a victim of these men or another rideshare driver, investigators ask that you contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or go online to http://tips.fbi.gov and make a report.

Operation Lighthouse

What they're saying:

Officials say the suspects' charges are the result of Operation Lighthouse, an initiative focused on sexual abuse during rideshares.

"Rideshare drivers who exploit the trust of their passengers will face the full force of law in the Southern District of Texas," said U.S. Attorney Ganjei. "Operation Lighthouse is sending an unmistakably clear message–if you abuse your position to hurt others, we will find you, we will arrest you, we will prosecute you."

"This case hits home for many of us. I think we’ve all used a rideshare service at one point or another. We’ve trusted rideshare drivers for our safety, and that of our families and friends," said Douglas Williams, FBI Houston Special Agent in Charge. "Today’s arrests are due in large part to the bravery of the victims who reported their kidnappings and sexual assaults to law enforcement."