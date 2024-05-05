Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until MON 1:00 PM CDT, Polk County, San Jacinto County
River Flood Warning
until MON 8:00 AM CDT, Montgomery County
River Flood Warning
until WED 11:30 PM CDT, Liberty County, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until THU 4:00 PM CDT, Harris County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 3:00 PM CDT, Harris County, Montgomery County
River Flood Warning
until WED 8:01 PM CDT, Harris County, Liberty County, Montgomery County
Flood Warning
from SAT 11:55 AM CDT until MON 5:45 PM CDT, Grimes County, Brazos County
Flood Warning
until MON 7:00 PM CDT, Grimes County, Brazos County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Chambers County, Grimes County, Liberty County, Liberty County, Liberty County, Liberty County, Polk County, Polk County, Polk County, Polk County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, San Jacinto County, San Jacinto County, Brazos County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from SUN 1:05 PM CDT until SUN 7:00 PM CDT, Colorado County, Jackson County, Wharton County
Rip Current Statement
until TUE 12:00 AM CDT, Galveston Island
Flood Watch
until SUN 7:00 PM CDT, Brazos County, Chambers County, Colorado County, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Harris County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County
Flood Advisory
from SUN 4:33 PM CDT until SUN 7:30 PM CDT, Austin County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Wharton County

Marijuana to be reclassified as a less dangerous drug- What's Your Point?

Published  May 5, 2024 5:11pm CDT
HOUSTON - Another significant step this week in what appears to be the inevitable decriminalization of marijuana. 

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration is moving toward reclassifying marijuana as a less dangerous drug. The Justice Department proposal would recognize the medical uses of cannabis, but wouldn’t legalize it for recreational use.

 While the regulatory action does not render pot "legal" - some are calling the move a "paradigm shift." 

The future of marijuana

The DEA is moving to re-classify marijuana from a schedule 1 to a schedule 3 substance, in essence, defining it as a less dangerous and addictive substance. In many polls a majority of Texans have consistently been in favor of full legalization of marijuana for recreational use.

Dr. Mark McBath says,"I think that the most important thing for everybody concerned is the fact that the research will now be allowed to be carried on with smaller companies’ larger companies any kind of disease process you have a mind to go out there and see what you can find."

Dr. McBath served as an oncologist with MD Anderson for over 25 years and became one of the first in the state of Texas to be approved as a medical marijuana physician who can recommend medical marijuana to qualifying patients under the program.

I think it’s important to note that when polled, a majority of Texans consistently favor full legalization of marijuana for recreational use.