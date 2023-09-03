Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, Presiding Judge impeachment trial - What's Your Point?

"It's not a criminal trial. It's not a civil trial. It's a political trial." — Lt. Governor Dan Patrick

Lt. Governor Dan Patrick, arguably the most powerful politician in Texas, sits at the epicenter of this impeachment trial as its presiding officer.....and many believe Ken Paxton's fate is more or less. in his hands.

Why?

Influence, stroke, control, call it what you want Patrick has it in the Texas Senate and then some.

How he chooses to exercise that power may well be the proceeding's most critical "x" factor...and amounts to what Texas Tribune reporter Patrick Svitek has cogently labeled.... "a legacy-making moment".