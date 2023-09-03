Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, Presiding Judge impeachment trial - What's Your Point?

Expand / Collapse search

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, Presiding Judge impeachment trial

Houston -  Lt. Governor Dan Patrick, arguably the most powerful politician in Texas, sits at the epicenter of this impeachment trial as its presiding officer.....and many believe Ken Paxton's fate is more or less. in his hands. 

Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick’s influence on the fate of Ken Paxton

Houston State Senator Paul Bettencourt celebrates the passage of Senate Bill 1750, one of over 700 new laws in Texas, which eliminates the appointed position of election administrator and returns the responsibility to elected officials.

 Why?

 Influence, stroke, control,  call it what you want Patrick has it in the Texas Senate and then some.

How he chooses to exercise that power may well be the proceeding's most critical "x" factor...and amounts to what Texas Tribune reporter Patrick Svitek has cogently labeled.... "a legacy-making moment". 