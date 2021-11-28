Expand / Collapse search

Looking ahead to the Texas Lt. Governor’s race in March 2022 primary

Focusing on the Texas Lt. Governor's race, a special WYP panel discusses the upcoming 2022 primaries and the mid-term elections in Texas.

Houston - Those who follow Texas politics, by either inclination or necessity, fully understand the raw power wielded by the office of Lt. Governor, a post currently held by Republican Dan Patrick.

To put it simply - no bill, no budget, no congratulatory proclamation gets through the legislature without his say-so.

 Democrats have coveted that degree of "stroke"   since bob bullock left the office more than two decades ago. 

 In 2018 - Houston businessman and Biden advisor Mike Collier got within four and a half points of Patrick...and believes he can erase that gap this cycle.

 But first - Collier must get past former- George Bush aide-turned Democrat Matthew Dowd and Carrolton State Representative Michelle Beckley. 

Questions - is Dan Patrick at all vulnerable, and which of these Democrats will be his likely opponent?