Looking ahead to the Texas Lt. Governor's race in March 2022 primary
Houston - Those who follow Texas politics, by either inclination or necessity, fully understand the raw power wielded by the office of Lt. Governor, a post currently held by Republican Dan Patrick.
To put it simply - no bill, no budget, no congratulatory proclamation gets through the legislature without his say-so.
Democrats have coveted that degree of "stroke" since bob bullock left the office more than two decades ago.
SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS
In 2018 - Houston businessman and Biden advisor Mike Collier got within four and a half points of Patrick...and believes he can erase that gap this cycle.
But first - Collier must get past former- George Bush aide-turned Democrat Matthew Dowd and Carrolton State Representative Michelle Beckley.
Watch more What's Your Point discussions
Advertisement
Questions - is Dan Patrick at all vulnerable, and which of these Democrats will be his likely opponent?