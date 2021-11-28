Looking ahead to the Texas Lt. Governor’s race in March 2022 primary

Those who follow Texas politics, by either inclination or necessity, fully understand the raw power wielded by the office of Lt. Governor, a post currently held by Republican Dan Patrick.

To put it simply - no bill, no budget, no congratulatory proclamation gets through the legislature without his say-so.

Democrats have coveted that degree of "stroke" since bob bullock left the office more than two decades ago.

In 2018 - Houston businessman and Biden advisor Mike Collier got within four and a half points of Patrick...and believes he can erase that gap this cycle.

But first - Collier must get past former- George Bush aide-turned Democrat Matthew Dowd and Carrolton State Representative Michelle Beckley.

Questions - is Dan Patrick at all vulnerable, and which of these Democrats will be his likely opponent?