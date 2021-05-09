Liz Cheney, the GOP and the cult of personality - What's Your Point?

The Republican party's campaign to banish or simply side-line members deemed insufficiently loyal to former president trump will reach a crescendo this coming week with the likely ouster of congresswoman Liz Cheney from her leadership position in the GOP caucus.

Cheney has warned fellow Republicans that their party is at a crossroads that Mr. Trump has never expressed regret for the storming of the capitol and that blind allegiance to the unrepentant former president could destroy the GOP.

Greg Groogan asks' this week's panel- will culling dissenters like Cheney help or hurt the conservative cause?