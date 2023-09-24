Expand / Collapse search

Ken Paxton goes national and hints at run for Sen. Cornyn's seat - What's Your Point?

AG Ken Paxton takes aim at longtime Senator John Cornyn

Ken Paxton is considering running against long-serving Senator John Cornyn, accusing him of achieving little during his time in Washington, setting the stage for a possible election showdown.

Houston -  Two weeks ago, he was fighting for his political existence...and now Ken Paxton is very seriously saber-rattling at the senior United States Senator from the Lone Star state.

 During his extended interview with Tucker Carlson - Paxton made this claim,  " To me he has been in Washington too long he's been there 14 years or so and I can't think of a single thing he's accomplished for our state or even our country."

Throwing down the gauntlet....pretty clearly there. I'm sure Cornyn supporters have a laundry list of the Senator's achievements.

But in this atmosphere - I’m afraid to say ..people hear what they want to hear. 

