Ken Paxton goes national and hints at run for Sen. Cornyn's seat - What's Your Point?
Houston - Two weeks ago, he was fighting for his political existence...and now Ken Paxton is very seriously saber-rattling at the senior United States Senator from the Lone Star state.
During his extended interview with Tucker Carlson - Paxton made this claim, " To me he has been in Washington too long he's been there 14 years or so and I can't think of a single thing he's accomplished for our state or even our country."
Throwing down the gauntlet....pretty clearly there. I'm sure Cornyn supporters have a laundry list of the Senator's achievements.
But in this atmosphere - I’m afraid to say ..people hear what they want to hear.
