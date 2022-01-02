It's a cold Sunday morning, is there faith in the power grid - What's Your Point?

If you are up and watching this program - you are also keenly aware temperatures here in the bayou city have dipped close to freezing.

The chill is a visceral reminder of last February’s winter storm Uri...and the hundreds of deaths and billions of dollars in damage caused by the near collapse of the state's fragile power grid.

We've all heard governor Greg Abbott’s assurances that our grid has since been adequately weatherized with substantial reserve power stockpiled "just in case".

Panel - there are still plenty of doubters, especially in regard to the readiness of our natural gas industry, which has spent millions on lobbying and political contributions in a calculated campaign to minimize costly regulation.

Advertisement

Watch more What's Your Point discussions