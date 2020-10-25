Hunter Biden's controversial business dealings - What's Your Point?

The issue of Hunter Biden's questionable business deals and allegations of influence-peddling was brought up by President Trump during the debate this week, prompting Mr. Biden to state that he's never taken an improper penny from overseas. What looms over all these sordid claims and counter-claims is the long tradition of trading off adjacency to power regardless of the political party.

Just last week Republican Senator Ben Sasse derided the Trump children for "treating the White House like a business opportunity."

This week's panel Bill King, businessman, columnist, Bob Price, Associate Editor Breitbart Texas, Charles Blain founder Urban Reform, Antonio Diaz, educator and host of Latino Politics and News (KPFT) join Greg Groogan to discuss the allegations surrounding Hunter Biden and how much the issue matters to voters.

"This is exactly what American people hate about politics. You have a priviledged kid who's trading on his proximate power." — Charles Blain, What's Your Point panelist

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump on Tuesday called on Attorney General William Barr to immediately launch an investigation into unverified claims about Democrat Joe Biden and his son Hunter, effectively demanding that the Justice Department muddy his political opponent and abandon its historic resistance to getting involved in elections.

With just two weeks to go before Election Day, Trump for the first time explicitly called on Barr to investigate the Bidens and even pointed to the nearing Nov. 3 election as a reason that Barr should not delay taking action. Trump has been leveling accusations of corruption against Biden without verified evidence for months but is stepping up the pressure in the final days of the campaign.

“We’ve got to get the attorney general to act,” Trump said in an interview on “Fox & Friends.” “He’s got to act, and he’s got to act fast. He’s got to appoint somebody. This is major corruption, and this has to be known about before the election.”

Julian Zelizer, a presidential historian at Princeton University, suggested that Trump’s pressure campaign on Barr has moved into uncharted territory for presidential politics.

“The question is, Does Barr erode the guidelines and reforms from the post-Watergate era and move forward with this?” Zelizer said. “We are seeing a total politicization of the justice system in the final stages of an election.”

Trump’s pressuring of Barr comes as national and battleground polls show him facing an increasingly narrow path to reelection. The president has repeatedly cited Hunter Biden’s past —often with unsubstantiated claims — as a reason that voters can’t trust Biden in the White House.

The president has been promoting an unconfirmed New York Post report published last week that cites an email in which an official from Ukrainian gas company Burisma thanked Hunter Biden, who served on the company’s board, for arranging for him to meet Joe Biden during a 2015 visit to Washington. The Biden campaign has rejected Trump’s assertion of wrongdoing and noted that Biden’s schedule did not show a meeting with the Burisma official.