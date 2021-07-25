How long can Tx Democrats stay away and stay together - What's Your Point?
HOUSTON -
Only fair to offer a prominent Democratic take on the election reform ruckus - and the subsequent defection of progressive house lawmakers.
While they have temporarily succeeded in stalling the GOP's voting bill, one can't help but consider the potential cost.
Here in crime weary Houston this week - State Senator Joan Huffman unloaded, as a critical deadline passed to get a constitutional amendment on the November ballot giving Texans the choice of denying bond to dangerous criminal predators.
Clearly eloping Democrats, some of whom have portrayed themselves as a fresh generation of "freedom riders" will be exposed to criticism.
How long do they stick this out?