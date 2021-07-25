How long can Tx Democrats stay away and stay together - What's Your Point?

"if they had stayed they would have been steamrolled by the republican majority, who's trying to tamper with our elections to make it harder for people to vote." — Beto O'Rourke, Former Texas Congressman





Only fair to offer a prominent Democratic take on the election reform ruckus - and the subsequent defection of progressive house lawmakers.



While they have temporarily succeeded in stalling the GOP's voting bill, one can't help but consider the potential cost.

Here in crime weary Houston this week - State Senator Joan Huffman unloaded, as a critical deadline passed to get a constitutional amendment on the November ballot giving Texans the choice of denying bond to dangerous criminal predators.

"I’m angry. How can we let this keep happening? The bill we have passed out of the senate and the constitutional amendment is targeted at violent repeat offenders who have been released over and over again to kill people on the street." — State Senator Joan Huffman, (R) Houston

Clearly eloping Democrats, some of whom have portrayed themselves as a fresh generation of "freedom riders" will be exposed to criticism.

How long do they stick this out?