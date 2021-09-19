SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

A lingering cloud of uncertainty has been lifted off the future of all eight constables in Harris County.

Widely considered the "grassroots" of Houston area law enforcement - and heavily appreciated in the neighborhoods where they serve - the very existence of the constables was challenged by the consulting group PFM which recommended most funding and all law enforcement duties be transferred to the harris county sheriff's department as a matter of efficiency.

This week precinct 3 commissioner Tom Ramsey pressed the issue urging republicans and democrats alike to pick a side, either support the constables or not.

The vote that followed was unanimous.

Urban reform founder and "What's Your Point?" contributor Charles Blain believes politics was clearly in play, particularly for Democrats.

