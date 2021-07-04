Expand / Collapse search

Harris Co. now has a County Administrator to run the county day-to-day- What's Your Point?

By
Published 
What's Your Point?
FOX 26 Houston

Judge Lina Hidalgo appoints a County Administrator

Houston's Sunday morning political debate show! The WYP panel discusses recent events at Harris County Commissioners Court where County Judge Lina Hidalgo introduced the concept and appointed a County administrator ushering in big changes in the way the county does business.

HOUSTON - With little notice to or input from taxpayers, Judge  Lina Hidalgo, this week rammed through a "seismic shift" in the fundamental manner Harris County will be governed moving forward.


With the full support of two Democratic commissioners, Hidalgo appoints a "County Administrator",  and grants that person far reaching power to purportedly "streamline and co-ordinate" all county operations, including hiring and firing.


Critics, including the two Republicans on the court, called the move a "naked power grab" that shifts vital decision-making to a bureaucrat beholden to the party in power.

County Commissioner Jack Cagle said, "I do not believe that anyone should be that anyone regardless of how well-meaning they may be should be given these supreme chancellor style powers over all the other 20 departments in this county."

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

Judge Hidalgo responded, " We gotta modernize, man. This is so, it's very wonky. I can't run re-election on this topic, I’m doing it because it matters for good government and I ran for good government."

Hidalgo points out most major counties in Texas have hired an "administrator" as have many major jurisdictions across the nation.

Watch more What's Your Point discussions