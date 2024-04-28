Harris Co. District Attorney hands alleged bid-rigging case to Texas Attorney General's Office

When it comes to the felony "bid-rigging" indictments hanging over three top aides to Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo - let’s just say outgoing District Attorney Kim Ogg has "zero faith" her potential successor Sean Teare will ensure the cases reach a jury.

At a press conference this week Ogg said, "Teare sought and received the enthusiastic political endorsement of the Harris County judge whose office is at the center of the on-going controversy and criminal investigation. All of this raises the specter of fixing cases for political support."

And so, this Thursday - Kim Ogg dropped the hammer....announcing she's handing over the prosecution to our state's "top cop" - Attorney General Ken Paxton.

Ogg says after two years of fact-gathering, the case she's transferring is in "good shape".

"We'd like to see the case tried sooner rather than later because that's what the public wants. The public deserves to see the evidence in the case." — Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg

Reaction was - let’s just say- predictable. Commissioner Rodney Ellis accused Ogg of "a new low", Sean Teare said Ogg "was more interested in political feuds than justice" and Lina Hidalgo wrote Ogg has "sealed her legacy by sending this vendetta".