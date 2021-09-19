Harris Co. deputies filing class-action lawsuit- What's Your Point?

What's Your Point Exclusive - Harris Co. deputies file lawsuit
Greg Groogan talks exclusively with David Cuevas of the Harris County Sheriff's Deputies Organization. The group is filing a class-action lawsuit against Harris County leadership about being understaffed and overworked.
HOUSTON - The union which represents every sheriff's deputy and detention officer in Harris County is launching a multi-pronged legal barrage on the county's leadership - alleging the persistent failure of Commissioners’ Court to "act" has placed law enforcement lives in danger. And compromised the safety of citizens.
Panel discussion on Harris County Deputies lawsuit
The panel reacts to breaking news that Harris County deputies are filing a class action against Harris County leadership about being understaffed and over-worked.