Harris Co. deputies filing class-action lawsuit- What's Your Point?

" Ladies and gentleman of Harris County, if you get robbed, raped or shot, hold your breath and pray because we don't know if we have the personnel to respond." — David Cuevas Harris County Sheriff's Deputies Organization

The union which represents every sheriff's deputy and detention officer in Harris County is launching a multi-pronged legal barrage on the county's leadership - alleging the persistent failure of Commissioners’ Court to "act" has placed law enforcement lives in danger. And compromised the safety of citizens.

"Enough is enough. We are sick and tired of it and now it's time to take action." — David Cuevas, Harris County Sheriff's Deputies Organization