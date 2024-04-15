Expand / Collapse search

Guaranteed income a hand-out or a hand-up - What's Your Point?

Published  April 15, 2024
Houston -  An outpouring of anger and disdain from Harris County's most-progressive leaders after Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton intercepted their "no-strings-attached" cash distribution program at the courthouse.

 A quick review - Uplift Harris - as it’s called, aimed to distribute $20 million in federal pandemic relief money to about 1900 low-income families chosen by lottery with the $500 monthly cash stipends delivered over a year and a half.

 Paxton called the proposed cash subsidy "an unconstitutional gift" with no accountability and no  guarantee of a public benefit.

 Harris County Attorney Christian Menefee  promised a vigorous fight...but predicted an up-hill battle. 

Commissioner Tom Ramsey says this "one-time-money" would be better spent alleviating problems like the dangerous and overcrowded jail....while Hidalgo and Ellis have claimed "guaranteed income" programs elsewhere have actually triggered greater financial independence for recipients.

 State Senator Paul Bettencourt, who "blew the whistle", so to speak, on Harris County's "up lift" guaranteed income program with a complaint to the attorney general. 

 Angry liberals from all over the country have been bombarding Bettencourt with insults, citing his acceptance of PPP loan for his business during the pandemic.

 "Apples and oranges" says an un-phased Senator Bettencourt.

 I guess the question becomes what makes one form of government aid "legit"....and others less so.

 Where do you draw the line? 