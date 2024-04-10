Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo blasting legal intervention from the Attorney General of Texas which threatens to de-rail the guaranteed income program known as "Uplift Harris" before a single dollar is distributed.

"This is not just cruel, it's not just laughable, two pages double-spaced, it's dangerous to Democracy," said Hidalgo.

SUGGESTED: Uplift Harris: Texas AG Ken Paxton sues Harris County over guaranteed income program

Harris County Precinct 1 Commissioner Rodney Ellis accused AG Ken Paxton of transforming into political pawns, 1918 low income families selected by lottery, to receive $500 "no-strings-attached" monthly cash stipends.

"What they care about is a system that favors billionaires and starving working families...it reads more like a MAGA manifesto than a legal document," said Ellis of the lawsuit.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

Simply not so, says Republican State Senator Paul Bettencourt, who contends the proposed program to randomly distribute surplus, one-time, federal pandemic aid dollars violates Texas law and amounts to an act of political patronage, with no checks and balances on how the taxpayer funds are spent.

"It's preposterous. You can't do this with the public's money. You can't have a lottery, give away by zip code of a benefit that has no governmental benefit, with no strings attached, and you are violating the Texas gift clause by doing it," said Bettencourt who initiated the complaint with Paxton's office.

Christian Menefee, who is the County Attorney for Harris County, vowed to vigorously fight the lawsuit while predicting the issue would be decided, ultimately, by a conservative Texas Supreme Court.

"Let's just say I am less than confident that the county is going to get a fair shake in the Texas Supreme Court," said Menefee.

More than 82,000 families applied for the assistance and the 1,918 selected at random were expecting their first installment of the financial aid later this month.