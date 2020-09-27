Gov. Abbott proposes stiff criminal penalties for protesters - What's Your Point?

Governor Abbott proposes stiff criminal penalties for those accused of violent protest.

Governor Greg Abbott is proposing legislation that would create felony-level offenses with mandatory jail time for protesters who cause injury or destroy property. The Governor went even further, suggesting new laws that would allow prosecution of those who organize and finance protests that devolve into riots.

Critics called the Governor’s proposal a political ploy aimed at suppressing speech.

Abbott announces legislative proposals against rioters

This week's panel Charles Blain, Urban Reform, Bill King, columnist and Houston businessman, Tony Diaz, educator and host of Latino News and Politics (KPFT), Tomaro Bell, neighborhood leader, Jacquie Baly, political professor UH-Downtown shares their thoughts.

Local activists respond to Abbott's proposals for harsher penalties