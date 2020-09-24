Local activists respond to Texas Governor's push for harsher penalties for rioters

Local activists are responding to Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s call for harsher penalties for rioters.



The call was supported by several state representatives during a press conference on Thursday.



But local activists FOX 26 spoke with say, it’s not going to stop the riots and protest form continuing.



“Greg Abbott making this announcement is one of the most anti- American things he has done,” said Kandice Webber with Black Lives Matter Houston.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS



As protests flare up across the U.S. once more, mayors and Abbott are now weighing in.



“The constitution guarantees the right to assemble peacefully. Peacefully is the word that is used in the constitution,” said Abbott.

The governor is pushing for those charged to remain in jail at least until their first court appearance.



Here’s what could cause a rioter to spend time in jail:

- Causing injury or destroying property.

- Using lasers to target law enforcement

- Blocking hospital entrances and exits

- Using fireworks

- Striking a law enforcement officer with an item; this could result in mandatory jail time up to six months.

FOR THE LATEST NEWS & WEATHER UPDATES DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 APPS

For those organizing or funding these events, the governor says they could also possibly face charges.

Webber has the belief that both protests and riots are righteous.

Advertisement

“When you see riots, you see people that have lost hope, it has been taken from them and they feel like there is nothing else that they can do,” said Webber.