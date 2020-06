GOP county chairs causing uproar in Texas Republican party over racist posts- What's Your Point?

What's Your Point host Greg Groogan leads the panel in a discussion about the turmoil in the Texas GOP as several county chairs, have made posts on social media suggesting that George Floyd's death was a conspiracy staged to hurt Trump's re-election. and others, including Harris County republican Chairman-elect Keith Nielsen have made racist remarks.

This week's panel includes Charles Blain, founder of Urban Reform, Bob Price, Associate Editor Breitbart Texas, Professor Craig Jackson, Thurgood Marshall School of Law at Texas Southern University, Tomaro Bell, Superneighborhood leader and Antonio Diaz, writer, educator and host of Latino Politics and News.



SAN ANTONIO (AP) — June 4, 2020 The GOP chairwoman of one of Texas’ largest counties faced widespread pressure from her party to resign Thursday for floating a conspiracy theory on social media suggesting that George Floyd’s death was staged.

Cynthia Brehm is head of the Bexar County Republican Party in San Antonio. She also drew attention and condemnation last month for suggesting the coronavirus pandemic was a hoax intended to hurt President Donald Trump.

Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott called on her to step down after a San Antonio Express-News columnist Wednesday tweeted an image of Brehm suggesting in a Facebook post that Floyd’s death was staged. The post has since been deleted.

“The comments are disgusting and have no place in the Republican Party or in public discourse,” Abbott spokesman said John Wittman said.

Both Sen. John Cornyn and Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas also called on her to resign, as did Texas Republican Party Chairman James Dickey.

Brehm has not publicly addressed calls for her resignation and did not respond to requests for comment Thursday.

Floyd, who was black and handcuffed, died May 25 after a white Minneapolis police officer used his knee to pin down Floyd’s neck for several minutes as Floyd pleaded for air and eventually stopped moving. The officer has been charged with murder and three others who took part in Floyd’s arrest face lesser counts.

Floyd’s funeral will be held next week in Houston, where he grew up.