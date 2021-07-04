Giant LED billboards could generate revenue for Houston - What's Your Point?
HOUSTON - Down at city hall, the drums of war are beginning to beat over a proposal to build 50 giant jumbotrons across Houston on public land.
Mayor Sylvester Turner, in search of a multi-million dollar revenue stream, has requested bids from major billboard providers.
That's raised the alarm of "scenic Houston" - the venerable, well-funded advocacy group which has waged a largely successful four-decade campaign to dramatically reduce so-called "sign blight" in the bayou city.
Scenic Houston Executive Director, Heather Houston explains, " Our sign code is one the most admired in the country so let's not go changing that. It's a very slippery slope. Once you let this company come in and put up 50 LED boards you have to let the other billboard companies do the same and I don't think any of us want our city lit up like a Las Vegas or Times Square."
Fifty two-sided billboards actually is equal to 100 screens. Critics say they never turn off, running 24/7, and represent a distraction to drivers.
The lastwha word we got was that "there was nothing before the mayor", but clearly Scenic Houston is mobilizing for a fight.
