Filling Ginsburg's seat - What's Your Point?

The death of a legal icon opens a precious seat on the nation's highest court. If "hypocrisy" were a crime, what's unfolded within the Republican majority of the United States Senate could be categorized as both "aggravated" and in the "first degree” Choosing to smash through a supreme court nominee in the final weeks leading up to a closely contested election is not just antithetical to the dying wish of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, but more critically represents a stone-cold contradiction of very public pronouncements made by a whole host of Republican senators back in 2016, as they rationalized their collective refusal to consider President Obama's nomination of Justice Merrick Garland.

". . . if a vacancy occurs in the last year of the first term – you can say Lindsey Graham said lets let the next president – who ever that might be – make the nomination, and you can use my words against me and you’d be absolutely right.. — Lindsey Graham, 2016

"We've got the votes to confirm justice ginsburg's replacement before the election." — Lindsey Graham, 2020

"The last 80 years the Senate has not confirmed any nominee nominated during an election year and we should not do so this time either." — Ted Cruz, 2016

Advertisement

"I think it's critical that the Senate takes up and confirms that successor before election day." — Ted Cruz, 2020

Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham attributed his change of heart to Democratic "behavior" during the contentious confirmation of Trump nominee Brett Kavanaugh saying, "You reap what you sow."

This week's panel Charles Blain, Urban Reform, Bill King, columnist and Houston businessman, Tony Diaz, educator and host of Latino News and Politics (KPFT), Tomaro Bell, neighborhood leader, Jacquie Baly, political professor UH-Downtown joins Greg Groogan to answer the question, have senate Republicans sacrificed their integrity in the rush to fill the vacant seat on the bench with one of their own?

READ MORE

Trump nominates Amy Coney Barrett to Supreme Court

TSU Law Professor speaks about the implications of Ginsburg's death

More What's Your Point? discussions