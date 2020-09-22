TSU law professor speaks about the implications of RGB’s death

With the recent passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg, many who admire her are looking back at the impacts she made not just for women but for the justice system.

“She has been not just a crusader for justice but particularly women’s rights and civil rights in general. She will go down in history as one of the great Supreme Court justices because of the quality of her opinions and quality of her reasoning. She never stretched a reasoning to a point just to get an outcome,” said Craig Jackson, a constitutional law professor at Texas Southern University. “Every Supreme Court Justice that sits on the bench is not a great justice. This court has produced maybe 1 or 2 and certainly, I think the greatest justice currently on the court as of last Friday was RBG. She will go down in history as one of the great ones."

When asking him what he thinks we may see from Washington in the next few weeks:

“I think you can see a woman that is going to be a conservative. I think you can see he is going to appoint a woman that is going to be a threat to the continued liability of Roe vs. Wade. The decision that gave the women the right to choose when it comes to their reproductive choices. I think that we have been for quite a while, one vote away from overturning that decision. I think that whomever he appoints, there will somewhat be a litmus test applied to that candidate.”