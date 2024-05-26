Donald Trump back in Texas as hush money trial moves toward closing statements- What's Your Point?

Mercifully, the hush money trial of Donald J. Trump is coming to a close.

I say "mercifully" because I’m not sure if it's been proven that any of the former president's egregious behavior actually broke the law.

In fact, the biggest revelation this week seemed to come from former Trump fixer Michael Cohen who admitted on the stand he was skimming cash from his employer.

All the legal experts I’ve heard say the "hush money" case will basically live or die on Cohen’s credibility with the jury. Thoughts?

On this week's edition of "Texas, The Issue Is", we talk to the 45th president about his plans if re-elected. including his choice for America’s "top cop". Steven Dials asked if he would consider Ken Paxton for U.S. Attorney General.

Watch the Texas Trio - Greg Groogan, Rudy Koski, and Steven Dial weekly on Texas the Issue Is.

Trump: "I would actually. He’s very talented. We have a lot of people that want that one and will be very good at it, but he’s a very talented guy. I fought for him when he had difficulty and we won. Had some people really after him and I thought it was very. . . he’s been a very good attorney general."