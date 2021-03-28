Deshaun Watson civil suits - a disturbing pattern or unfounded allegations- What's Your Point?

This week the number of lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct by Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson rose to twenty.

The plaintiffs, all female massage therapists, claim Watson harassed and in some cases assaulted them in what their attorney Tony Buzbee calls "a disturbing pattern."



Watson, his attorney Rusty Hardin and his agent continue to deny all of the allegations and have asserted that some if not all of the women are seeking financial gain with at least one attempting blackmail.

No criminal charges have been filed, yet it remains the talk of the town.

Host Greg Groogan asks this week's panel, "with all this smoke, do you think there is some fire?

