Days of disruption when 96 inch water line breaks- What's Your Point?

Water line rupture causes disruptions city-wide

A 35 year old, 96-inch water line breaks and disrupts life in Houston for several days

Houston - This week’s panel: Bob Price, Associate Editor of Breitbart Texas; Carmen Roe, Houston attorney Bill King, former mayoral candidate, businessman and columnist, Charles Blain, Urban Reform; Michele Maples, conservative attorney and Antonio Diaz-, writer, educator and radio host join Greg Groogan in a discussion about Houston's infrastructure and the 35-year-old water line that broke this week, flooding the 610 East Loop and dramatically disrupting life in H-town.

