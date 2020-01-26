Controversy around a student in Barbers Hill ISD who was told to cut his hair- What's Your Point?

This week’s panel: Wayne Dolcefino, media consultant;; Bill King, former mayoral candidate, businessman and columnist; Tomaro Bell, super neighborhood leader; Michele Maples, conservative attorney; Charles Blain, Urban Reform; Craig Jackson, Professor, TSU Thurgood Marshall School of Law and host Greg Groogan join the ongoing conversation about a high school student in Barbers Hill ISD who was told to cut his hair.

De'Andre Arnold withdraws from Barbers Hill ISD

De'Andre Hopkins supports teen in dreadlock controversy

Barbers Hill ISD responds to controversy surrounding dreadlocks.