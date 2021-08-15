Controversies at city hall include charter amendment vote and budget transparency- What's Your Point?

Two questions - Is democracy delayed, actually democracy denied?

And, Is transparency impeded - actually overt suppression of "truth in government"?



This week at Houston city hall, a charter amendment proposal validated by the signatures of more than 20 thousand citizens was catapulted onto an election more than two years in the future.

If approved, the measure would allow three council members in agreement to place an issue on the city's agenda for consideration, an authority that currently lies solely with the mayor.



While it was no surprise Sylvester Turner opposed an erosion of his power - the "unwillingness" of so many council members to increase their own "stroke" so to speak - is telling.



This brings us to a second development - the cancellation by Mayor Turner of a "transparency website" promulgated by the city's elected financial watchdog controller Chris Brown.

While the site is designed to give taxpayers a more detailed explanation of how their money is spent - the mayor "spiked it" before any of us got a look.