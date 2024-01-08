Chaos continues on the border - What's Your Point?

"Because Joe Biden and the Democrats refuse to secure the border Texas has and we will erect barriers, repel migrants as well as bus migrants to New York, Chicago and other places like that." — Texas Governor Greg Abbott

Governor Greg Abbott, defiant after the Department of Justice filed legal action to block the Lone Star state's new law authorizing Texas peace officers to arrest immigrants here illegally.

The Department of Justice lawsuit comes after a record 302,000 uninvited foreign nationals were apprehended in December alone.

It seems like Texas can make a solid case by simply stating the Feds clearly aren't enforcing our nation's law and preventing us from doing the job only compounds the damage inflicted by the President's abdication and negligence.

"One thing is absolutely clear. America is at a breaking point with record levels of illegal immigration." — Mike Johnson

House Speaker Mike Johnson on the troubled border near Eagle Pass along with sixty fellow members of Congress - getting a first-hand assessment of the crisis.

Meantime - as more Texas buses loaded with New York-bound immigrants arrive in New Jersey the outcry and acrimony continued. Nrw York Mayor Eric Adams said, "This is a mean-spirited way of using people and disrupting, uh, municipalities, uh, not only in this region and in other parts of the entire, entire country."

I don't know about you, but it seems Mayor Adams is asking Texas to somehow hold these undocumented immigrants captive - and not help them travel to self-proclaimed sanctuary cities.

What's Your Point? January 7, 2024