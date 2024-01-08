Expand / Collapse search
Wind Advisory
from MON 9:00 AM CST until TUE 6:00 PM CST, Cherokee County
5
Wind Advisory
until TUE 6:00 PM CST, Brazos County, Chambers County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Galveston Island, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County, Wharton County
Child Abduction Emergency
until MON 11:45 AM CST, Calhoun County
Child Abduction Emergency
until MON 1:45 PM CST, Austin County, Brazoria County, Chambers County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Galveston County, Grimes County, Harris County, Jackson County, Liberty County, Matagorda County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Waller County, Washington County, Wharton County, Brazos County
Special Weather Statement
until MON 12:00 PM CST, Grimes County, Houston County, San Jacinto County, Walker County

Chaos continues on the border - What's Your Point?

By
Published 
What's Your Point?
FOX 26 Houston

Abbott stands ground amidst legal battle over immigration law

Governor Abbott stands firm as the Department of Justice challenges Texas's law on arresting undocumented immigrants.

HOUSTON - Governor Greg Abbott, defiant after the Department of Justice filed legal action to block the Lone Star state's new law authorizing Texas peace officers to arrest immigrants here illegally.

The Department of Justice lawsuit comes after a record 302,000 uninvited foreign nationals were apprehended in December alone.

It seems like Texas can make a solid case by simply stating the Feds clearly aren't enforcing our nation's law and preventing us from doing the job only compounds the damage inflicted by the President's abdication and negligence.

House GOP delegation tours border amid crisis

House Speaker Mike Johnson and 60 Congress members observe border troubles near Eagle Pass while the arrival of New York-bound immigrants in New Jersey fuels ongoing outcry over the disruptive impact on cities across the country.

House Speaker Mike Johnson on the troubled border near Eagle Pass along with sixty fellow members of Congress - getting a first-hand assessment of the crisis.

Meantime - as more Texas buses loaded with New York-bound immigrants arrive in New Jersey the outcry and acrimony continued. Nrw York Mayor Eric Adams said, "This is a mean-spirited way of using people and disrupting, uh, municipalities, uh, not only in this region and in other parts of the entire, entire country."

I don't know about you, but it seems Mayor Adams is asking Texas to somehow hold these undocumented immigrants captive - and not help them travel to self-proclaimed sanctuary cities.

What's Your Point? January 7, 2024