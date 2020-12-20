Cancel culture or valid time for change - What's Your Point?

Not sure anyone was terribly surprised to hear this week that the Cleveland Indians are abandoning the name they've carried for the past 105 years.

In this climate of restitution and reckoning, the path of least resistance is to offend no one, if it's at all possible, and frankly, many native Americans have taken serious issue with Chief Wahoo for decades.

Shifting to the west coast where ultra-liberals in the city of San Francisco are seeking to demonize none other than Abraham Lincoln. A school district committee is recommending the sixteenth president's name be stripped from a high school, in part because he didn't demonstrate that "black lives truly mattered".

This week's panel discusses political correctness and the recent changes being made across the country.