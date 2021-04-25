Can justice for one lead to justice for all - What's Your Point?

After the eyewitness testimony, after the expert analysis, after the re-view of excruciating video recorded from multiple vantage points...after the thoughtful arguments and thorough examination of the law - a jury of Derek Chauvin' peers reached the conclusion that the former Minneapolis police officer knowingly inflicted excessive, unnecessary force. And in so doing squeezed the life out of George Floyd.

In this case, "the system", our system, worked.

With much of America fearing the destructive ramifications of an unlikely acquittal, there was, in the wake of this verdict, both a collective sigh of relief and the emergence of a yet to be answered question - what happens now?

Will delivery of "justice" for one black American trigger an irreversible "course correction" for an entire nation...or will the quest for genuine equality remain a painful work in progress?