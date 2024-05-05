Campus protests continue as students strive to have their voices heard

Dozens more protesters were arrested on the University of Texas campus.

On the West Coast, protesters and counter-protesters clash violently at UCLA.

On the East Coast, police were forced to re-claim a barricaded building on the Columbia University campus.

Jewish students across the nation were targeted with threats and hate speech.



"There's the right to protest, but not the right to cause chaos." — President Joe Biden



As the campus unrest reached a crescendo - President Joe Biden, no doubt leery of alienating younger voters, finally spoke out, " There is no place for hate speech or violence of any kind, whether it's antisemitism, Islamophobia, or discrimination against Arab Americans or Palestinian Americans."

This civil disobedience, vandalism and in some instances, violence has escalated over the span of weeks now. My question - how should we, as a society, react?

