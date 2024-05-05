Expand / Collapse search
Campus protests continue as students strive to have their voices heard

By
Published  May 5, 2024 5:09pm CDT
What's Your Point?
FOX 26 Houston

HOUSTON - Dozens more protesters were arrested on the University of Texas campus. 
On the West Coast, protesters and counter-protesters clash violently at UCLA.
On the East Coast, police were forced to re-claim a barricaded building on the Columbia University campus.
Jewish students across the nation were targeted with threats and hate speech.
 

Campus protests continue

This week saw increasingly violent protests on college campuses coast to coast as students protest the U.S. support of the ongoing Israel retaliation against Hamas and the Palestinians in Gaza. The What's Your Point panel discusses the civil disobedience, vandalism and violence and how we as a society should react.


As the campus unrest reached a crescendo - President Joe Biden, no doubt leery of alienating younger voters, finally spoke out, " There is no place for hate speech or violence of any kind, whether it's antisemitism, Islamophobia, or discrimination against Arab Americans or Palestinian Americans."

This civil disobedience, vandalism and in some instances, violence has escalated over the span of weeks now. My question - how should we, as a society, react?

