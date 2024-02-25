Border crisis concerns now crossing the partisan divide - What's Your Point?
HOUSTON - Governor Greg Abbott further ramping up his border security effort with the establishment of a forward operating base - a "fort", if you will, on the Rio Grande.
New numbers tell us fewer and fewer Texans are objecting to these efforts.
In fact, polling by the University of Texas found 40% of Democrats now support physical barriers on the border - can you say "wall"
44% support the deployment of additional state troops and 35% said they favor immediate mass deportation of the undocumented.
panel - while still certainly in the minority among "all" democrats - I found these numbers incredibly significant.