Border crisis concerns now crossing the partisan divide - What's Your Point?

Governor Greg Abbott further ramping up his border security effort with the establishment of a forward operating base - a "fort", if you will, on the Rio Grande.

"When they come to the crossroads, are they going to come to Texas or are they going to go elsewhere? They will know the wrong place to go is the state of Texas. — Texas Governor Greg Abbott

New numbers tell us fewer and fewer Texans are objecting to these efforts.

In fact, polling by the University of Texas found 40% of Democrats now support physical barriers on the border - can you say "wall"

44% support the deployment of additional state troops and 35% said they favor immediate mass deportation of the undocumented.

panel - while still certainly in the minority among "all" democrats - I found these numbers incredibly significant.