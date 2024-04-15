Arizona's near complete abortion ban

"Arizona’s 2022 abortion ban is extreme . . . and the near total civil war era ban that continues to hang over our heads only serves to create more chaos for women and doctors in our state." — Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs

Arizona’s Democratic Governor Katie Hobbs decrying a state court order to revert back to an 1864 law which bans the procedure -except when the life of a mother is jeopardy.

Watch all of What's Your Point? on your smart TV on FOX Local

Those restrictions pretty much mirror what we have here in Texas - an abolition made possible by the Supreme Court's decision nearly two years ago to allow each state to decide the legality of abortion within their boundaries.

While the political fall-out here is multi-faceted - the fact that Arizona will be a key battleground state come November can't be overemphasized......with the big "tell" coming from ultra-conservative Senate candidate Kari Lake who is reportedly urging fellow Republicans in the legislature to repeal the ban.