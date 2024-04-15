Expand / Collapse search

Arizona's near complete abortion ban

Published  April 15, 2024 11:23am CDT
Arizona's Governor speaks out against a roll back to an 1864 law on abortion bans

Arizona’s Democratic Governor Katie Hobbs decrying a state court order to revert back to an 1864 law which bans all abortions -except when the life of a mother is in jeopardy.

 Those restrictions pretty much mirror what we have here in Texas - an abolition made possible by the Supreme Court's decision nearly two years ago to allow each state to decide the legality of abortion within their boundaries.

 While the political fall-out here is multi-faceted - the fact that Arizona will be a key battleground state come November can't be overemphasized......with the big "tell" coming from ultra-conservative Senate candidate Kari Lake  who is reportedly urging fellow Republicans in the legislature to repeal the ban.