Are our judges taking bond reform too far - What's Your Point?

This week's panel; Bob Price, Associate Editor Breitbart Texas, Janice Evans, media consultant, Tomaro Bell, Super Neighborhood leader, Bill King, businessman and columnist, Carmen Roe, FOX 26 legal analyst and Houston attorney, join Greg Groogan to discuss bond reform in Houston and Harris County. A recent story by FOX 26 reporter Randy Wallace highlighted the release of Vernon Menifee, a 24-year-old Houstonian who has already racked up 6 felony convictions ranging from burglary to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. This April, while out on bond awaiting trial on 3 more felonies, Menifee allegedly committed a murder. Instead of keeping him behind bars, Judge Brian Warren gave Menifee another chance, setting bond at $150,000.

