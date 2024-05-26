After the storm - city, county and federal resources supporting the clean up effort

The clean-up continues, trash pick-ups are scheduled and almost everyone has power again. (Sunday morning May 26 Centerpoint reports 750 customers without power)

Harris County Commissioner Lesley Briones, whose precinct was especially hard hit has been on the ground leading in the recovery effort. In a recent press conference she put absentee landlords "on notice". . . ." We will be sure that justice is done, so step up, do what you are supposed to do. We have been touring areas that do not have roofs, which do not have water and they are in unlivable conditions, follow the law, be a good neighbor and step up."

Briones was clearly "fit-to-be-tied" outraged by what she described as the abandonment of working-class families by the property owners to whom they pay a huge proportion of their income for housing.

For his part, Mayor John Whitmire was on the ground and in the neighborhoods - both communicating and commiserating.

"I was up the street at a little league game. We almost got blown away, barely got home. And I know others. The commissioner’s family hid in a closet. So, we are walking the walk. We understand the pain and discomfort, but we are getting you the lifeline resources. So, we are not going to rest till every Houstonian gets back on their feet and is safe and enjoys the comforts that we were prior to the storm."

With President Biden’s issuance of a disaster declaration, folks across the region were assured "Uncle Sam" is primed to offer a helping hand. FEMA Administrator, Deanne Criswell said, "I just want everybody to know that FEMA and the entire federal family stands ready to support the city of Houston and Harris County and all the other counties affected by both the floods and the wind event that happened a few days ago. We are going to be here every step of the way as you are on your way to recovery."