Tropical weather: Tracking possible tropical development in the Gulf

Your Gulf Coast Weather Authority Team is monitoring a potential tropical system that may develop in the Gulf by later this week.

What we know:

According to the National Hurricane Center, a tropical wave over the northwestern Carribbean Sea is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms extending across eastern Honduras, northeastern Nicaragua, and adjacent marine areas.

The system is forecast to move west-northwestward and cross the Yucatan Peninsula on Wednesday with no significant increase in organization.

NHC says some development of the system is possible after it emerges across the Southwestern Gulf beginning on Thursday while the system moves to the west-northwest or northwest at 10 to 15 miles per hour.

Formation chances

Currently, the National Hurricane Center has the formation chance for this system through 48 hours at 10%, while formation chance through seven days is at 20%.