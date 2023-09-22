Brewing tropical storm hours from lashing mid-Atlantic Coast with powerful winds, dangerous storm surge

Tropical storm conditions are just hours away from reaching coastal North Carolina later Friday morning as a storm still gathering strength just offshore moves closer to landfall.

The storm will eventually lash the coastal areas of several mid-Atlantic states with strong winds, potentially life-threatening storm surge and torrential rains that may lead to flash flooding through the weekend.

This system, currently dubbed Potential Tropical Cyclone Sixteen, is forecast to become a tropical storm or subtropical storm later Friday as it nears the coast of North Carolina, earning the name Ophelia once it's found to have a center of circulation. Already, it's considered to have peak winds of 50 mph.

A "subtropical" designation would simply mean the storm is a hybrid storm drawing its power both from nearby frontal systems and the warm waters of the Atlantic, but its impacts would remain the same.

In the interim, earning the PTC designation allows the NHC to issue Tropical Storm Warnings in anticipation of future development into a tropical storm with a projected near-term landfall.

The current status of Potential Tropical Cyclone Sixteen. (FOX Weather)

"So this is another one of those tricky things that the center and the impact zone are going to be kind of well separated," said FOX Weather Hurricane Specialist Bryan Norcross.

Where are watches and warnings in effect because of Potential Tropical Cyclone 16?

Tropical Storm Warnings stretch from near Cape Fear, North Carolina north through all of coastal North Carolina, Virginia and Maryland to southern Delaware, including Albemarle and Pamlico sounds in North Carolina and parts of the Chesapeake Bay.

A Tropical Storm Warning is issued when tropical-storm-force winds (39-plus mph) are expected in the warning area within 36 hours. These winds may be accompanied by storm surge and coastal flooding.

Coastal communities from North Carolina to the Delmarva Peninsula are either under a Storm Surge Warning or Watch.

The forecast cone for Potential Tropical Cyclone Sixteen. (FOX Weather)

The combination of a dangerous storm surge and the tide will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by rising waters that move inland from the coast.

The highest storm surge levels are expected in eastern North Carolina, with a storm surge of 3-5 feet expected.

"We also have Storm Surge Watches because the Storm Surge Watch means that the water could be more than three feet above high tide. When we look at that in more detail, we see that the it's up to three feet down there - northern South Carolina into North Carolina. Then on Cape Hatteras, there's where the kind of the peak of this is - Cape Hatteras and then up north. So we're talking about in Pamlico Sound and then also up into Chesapeake Bay and the southern half of Chesapeake Bay." said Norcross.

Where is Potential Tropical Cyclone 16?

Potential Tropical Cyclone Sixteen is located about 325 miles south of Cape Hatteras , North Carolina, and is moving to the north at 14 mph. It has maximum sustained winds of 50 mph with higher gusts but lacks a center of circulation.

Where is Potential Tropical Cyclone 16 headed?

Potential Tropical Cyclone Sixteen is expected to head in a general northerly direction through the weekend, which will bring the worst of the weather to communities in North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland and other states with coastal communities.

After the cyclone starts to feal the impacts of land, the potential tropical cyclone is expected to weaken and become what is known as a post-tropical cyclone on Sunday.

No matter the classification, impacts will be felt along much of the Interstate 95 corridor, including Washington, D.C., New York City and Boston.

What are the expected impacts from Potential Tropical Cyclone 16?

Potential Tropical Cyclone Sixteen is expected to cause life-threatening storm surge along the coast, as well as produce heavy rain and strong winds and even the possibility of isolated tornadoes, no matter whether it eventually becomes Tropical Storm Ophelia.

"People need to not get hung up on the whole ‘does this get a name?’ thing," FOX Weather meteorologist Britta Merwin said. "Because the impact really does not change."

The exclusive FOX Model showing potential weather conditions through Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023. (FOX Weather)

According to the FOX Forecast Center, impacts from the storm system are expected to begin Friday as it spins closer to the Southeast and mid-Atlantic coasts.

Several inches of rain are expected to fall from North Carolina to the Northeast and New England during the event, and strong winds pushing in from the ocean could cause coastal flooding . NOAA's Storm Prediction Center has also issued a Level 2 out of 5 risk for severe thunderstorms, including a risk of tornadoes, for coastal North Carolina Friday.

Forecasters said Potential Tropical Cyclone Sixteen could produce 2-4 inches of rain, with locally higher amounts of up to 6 inches, across eastern portions of the mid-Atlantic states from North Carolina to New Jersey.

Forecast rain totals from Potential Tropical Cyclone Sixteen. (FOX Weather)

Parts of the Northeast and southern New England could also see higher rainfall totals between 2-3 inches with locally higher amounts.

Power outages are also a concern due to the whipping winds that could bring down trees onto power lines.

Winds are expected to reach as high as 60 mph as the system make it way through eastern North Carolina during the next 48 hours, with similar gusts possible in Virginia.

The forecast wind gusts from Potential Tropical Cyclone Sixteen. (FOX Weather)

The threat of rough seas has forced ferry operations between the Outer Banks and the mainland to be suspended starting Friday.

