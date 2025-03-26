Texas weather: Gov. Greg Abbott activates state emergency response resources ahead of severe storms

The Brief Numerous resources have been activated ahead of increase threats of severe weather and flash flooding across the state. Resources including the Texas National Guard, Texas Department of Public Safety, and others have been activated. Officials said heavy rainfall with the potential to cause flash flooding is expected across South and Southeast Texas beginning Wednesday through the end of the week.



Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced he's directed the Texas Department of Emergency Management (TDEM) to activate state emergency resources ahead of increased threats of severe weather and flash flooding in large areas of the state through the weekend.

What they're saying:

"Texas is prepared to deploy all resources needed to support local communities in South and Southeast Texas as they prepare to respond to severe weather and flash flooding," said Governor Abbott. "Today, I directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management to activate rescue boats, hoist capable helicopters, search and rescue teams, and other resources to help local emergency officials respond to heavy rainfall and flash flooding. Texans are urged to monitor the weather, make an emergency plan, and heed the guidance of state and local officials to keep themselves and their loved ones safe. Remember: Turn Around, Don’t Drown."

What Officials Are Saying:

According to the National Weather Service, heavy rainfall with the potential to cause flash flooding is expected across South and Southeast Texas beginning Wednesday through the end of the week. Very hard, dry ground from prolonged drought will cause fast, excessive runoff that can lead to flash flooding concerns. Severe storms are also possible, with primary hazards of damaging winds and large hail expected across South Texas mid to late week. Texans are encouraged to monitor local forecasts over the next several days.

Texas Resources Activated

At the Governor’s direction, TDEM activated the following state emergency response resources to support local flood response operations:

Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service (Texas A&M Task Force 1 and Texas Task Force 3): Swiftwater Rescue Boat Squads, Type 3 Urban Search and Rescue Teams, Flood Water Boat Squads

Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM): The State of Texas Incident Management Team to support deployed emergency response resources across the state

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department: Game Wardens, rescue boat teams, and helicopters with hoist capability to assist with flood rescues

Texas Department of Public Safety: Helicopters with hoist capabilities, Texas Highway Patrol Troopers, and the Tactical Marine Unit

Texas National Guard: Personnel and high-profile vehicles to assist stranded motorists

Texas Resources Readied for Activation

Officials said the following resources have been readied for activation to support local severe weather response operations if needed:

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service: Disaster Assessment and Recovery Agents as well as AgriLife Extension Agents to support agricultural and livestock needs

Texas Department of Transportation: Personnel monitoring road conditions

Public Utility Commission of Texas: Power outage monitoring and coordination with utility providers

Railroad Commission of Texas: Monitoring of the state’s natural gas supply and communication with the oil and gas industry

Texas Commission on Environmental Quality: Air/water/wastewater monitoring

Texas Department of State Health Services (Texas Emergency Medical Task Force): Severe Weather Support Packages consisting of medics, ambulances, and all-terrain vehicles

The Texas State Emergency Operations Center remains activated at Level II (Escalated Response) to support requests for state assistance. Additionally, the Texas Emergency Management Council continues to monitor increased wildfire danger across West Texas, officials said.

What you can do:

Texans are encouraged to follow instructions from local officials, make an emergency plan, and prepare an emergency supply kit. Texans can access flood information at TexasFlood.org, check road conditions at DriveTexas.org, locate flood safety information at TexasReady.gov, and find general preparedness tips at tdem.texas.gov/prepare.