Sunday morning weather forecast
The Fall-like weather continues for Southeast Texas. Look for mostly sunny and warm days with pleasant nights. Humidity will start to slowly increase a bit but very little chances for rain most of the week. There is an Ozone Action Day for Houston on Sunday.
HOUSTON - The Fall-like weather continues for Southeast Texas. Look for mostly sunny and warm days with pleasant nights. Humidity will start to slowly increase a bit but very few chances for rain most of the week. There is an Ozone Action Day for Houston on Sunday.