Expand / Collapse search

Sunday morning weather forecast

By
Published 
Weather Forecast
FOX 26 Houston

Sunday morning weather forecast

The Fall-like weather continues for Southeast Texas. Look for mostly sunny and warm days with pleasant nights. Humidity will start to slowly increase a bit but very little chances for rain most of the week. There is an Ozone Action Day for Houston on Sunday.

HOUSTON - The Fall-like weather continues for Southeast Texas. Look for mostly sunny and warm days with pleasant nights. Humidity will start to slowly increase a bit but very few chances for rain most of the week. There is an Ozone Action Day for Houston on Sunday.