Spring is here! But is it too early to plant your gardens?

Today is the Vernal Equinox which marks the first day of astronomical spring. While meteorological spring began on March 1, many folks along the Gulf Coast were surprised by the very cold temperatures Monday morning.

No matter when you mark the beginning of the warming season, there are always a few final pushes of cold air into the Houston area. And it looks like this past weekend will be the coldest temperatures until after the summer months.

For gardeners, the final freeze of the season means they can start planting their vegetable gardens and flower beds. For plant enthusiasts, it means it’s safe to move greenery to the patio to soak up the sun.

So, when is the final freeze of the season? NOAA’s National Centers for Environmental Information uses 30 year of data to determine the average date of the final freeze.

For Houston, we have made it past the average last freeze. It should be safe to start planting those things that only like the warm days and nights.

FOX 26 Meteorologist John Dawson enjoys planting a backyard vegetable garden in the summer and fall.

"I was planning to get some things planted last week during Spring Break, but my schedule got too busy. Looks like I’ll try and get some plants in the ground this week."

JD says that it’s hard to be too late planting with many varieties here in Houston.

"I prefer to buy transplants, especially tomatoes, from local garden centers because they’re relatively easy, and I can wait later in the season to be out in my backyard."

JD posts about his garden on Instagram. Here is a look at some of his garden from the fall and last summer.