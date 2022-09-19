Expand / Collapse search

Remeisha Shade FOX 26 Houston introduction

By
Published 
Updated 4:03PM
Weather
FOX 26 Houston

Remeisha Shade joins FOX 26 Weather Team

Meet Meteorologist Remeisha Shade, the newest member of the FOX 26 Weather Team!

HOUSTON - Remeisha Shade, the newest member of the FOX 26 Weather team, was officially introduced to viewers Monday morning. 

Remeisha joins the FOX 26 Weather team from WEWS-TV in Cleveland, Ohio. She has also worked in Dallas, Huntsville, Ala. ,and Beaumont, Texas.

She attended Florida State University (Chief Meteorologist, Mike Iscovitz, is also a proud alum), graduating with her Bachelor of Science in Meteorology. 

Remeisha and her family survived a deadly F4 tornado when she was a teenager, which ignited her passion to become a meteorologist.  

We are happy to have Remeisha a part of the FOX 26 Weather team!