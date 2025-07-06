Kerr County issued Flood Warning amid rescue efforts

The Brief A part of Kerr County is under a Flash Flood Warning until 6:30 p.m. Sunday. The Guadalupe River is expected to rise up to two feet higher. Nearly 70 deaths have been reported in Kerr County as of Sunday afternoon.



A Flash Flood Warning has been issued in Kerr County as rescue efforts continue from the deadly July 4 flooding.

Kerrville, TX Flooding: Kerr County Flood Warning

What we know:

According to the National Weather Service, a Flash Flood Warning is in effect until 6:30 p.m. Sunday for east central Kerr County.

County officials say the Guadalupe River north of Ingram and Kerrville will quickly rise and will eventually add up to two feet of water to the part of the rive "just downstream of Kerville."

What we don't know:

No other details regarding the flood warning are available at this time.

Kerrville flooding

Big picture view:

At least 68 people are dead in Kerr County after catastrophic flash floods swept away cars and homes.

Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha said Sunday that 40 adults and 28 children have been recovered. Twenty-two people remain unidentified.

