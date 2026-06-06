High water slows down Katy Freeway

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The Brief Eastbound lanes of I-10 near Houston Avenue are currently flooded. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area. A Flood Advisory is currently in place for parts of Harris and Fort Bend Counties.



Officials are warning drivers of high water impacting traffic on the Katy Freeway.

Flooded Katy Freeway lanes

Local perspective:

Houston Transtar is showing slow traffic on the eastbound lanes of I-10 near Houston Avenue.

The freeway is reportedly closed off, but some drivers are braving the waters.

There is no estimate on when the lanes will clear.

Houston rain

Big picture view:

It's another day and another round of storms for Greater Houston.

The strongest downpours may lead to quick street flooding, especially in spots that have already picked up several inches of rain this week.

A Flood Advisory is in effect until 4 p.m. Saturday for parts of Harris and Fort Bend Counties. The National Weather Service has detected 1–2" of rain in the area already, and they're expecting an additional 1–3".

Click here for forecast