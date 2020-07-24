Hurricane Hanna slamming deep South Texas with rainfall, winds

Hurricane Hanna is continuing to sock parts of the Texas Coast after making landfall on Saturday afternoon.

As of the 9 p.m. update from the National Hurricane Center, Hanna remains a category 1 hurricane with winds at 75 miles per hour.

The National Hurricane Center reported Hanna made landfall around 5 p.m. Saturday on Padre Island as a strong category 1 hurricane with heavy rainfall and tropical storm winds.

Significant rainfall is anticipated overnight dangerous flash flooding is expected to be a widespread threat along sections of Texas.

