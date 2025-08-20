Hurricane Erin tracker: Updates, path, radar, impacts

The Brief Hurricane Erin is turning its head to the north as it passes Florida's eastern coast. The hurricane has maximum sustained winds of 100 mph as of 7 a.m. CT, according to the National Hurricane Center. There are several warnings and watches in effect for areas on the East Coast.



Hurricane Erin is making its turn to head to the north in the Atlantic as it passes Florida's eastern coast.

Latest news on Hurricane Erin

The latest models have Erin, still a category 2, making a curve to the northeast, moving away from the eastern coast of the United States. Indirect impacts of large swells, coastal flooding and dangerous rip currents are likely up and down the eastern seaboard, especially in coastal North Carolina.

Storm surge flooding and tropical storm conditions are expected in the Outer Banks of North Carolina beginning later today/tonight.

As of 7 a.m. CT, Erin was moving north-northwest at 13 mph and had max sustained winds of 100 mph.

What they're saying:

According to the National Hurricane Center, the outerbands of Erin are expected to bring worsening weather conditions to the North Carolina coast by Wednesday evening. Beachgoers are cautioned to not go swimming at most beaches on the East Coast due to life-threatening surf and rip currents.

Local perspective:

Hurricane Erin will have no impact on our area.

Watches, Warnings in effect due to Erin

What we know:

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for Cape Lookout to Duck, North Carolina.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Beaufort Inlet, North Carolina to the North Carolina/Virginia border, including Pamlico and Albemarle sounds.

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for North of the North Carolina/Virginia border to Chincoteague, Virginia, and Bermuda.

Tropical waves in the Eastern Atlantic

We are also watching two tropical waves in the Eastern Atlantic which now have a 60% and 30% chance of development over the next seven days.

There is a chance the first tropical wave could become a tropical depression by the end of the week.

Invest 99L, the second tropical wave, now has a medium chance of becoming a short-lived, tropical depression before it moves into conditions that will be unfavorable for further development.

Stay up-to-date with the latest tropical updates on the free FOX Local app.